Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split Less Than Two Weeks After Wedding

Pamela Anderson and husband Jon Peters have split less than two weeks after tying the knot in a secret wedding.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” the Baywatch alum, 52, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, February 1. “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

A source tells Us Weekly that it was Peters who called it quits, and the couple never actually got a marriage license.

As previously reported, the former Playboy model and the Hollywood producer, 74, wed in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20, which was attended by Anderson’s two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, and Dylan Lee, 22, with ex Tommy Lee as well as Peters’ three children.

The pair, who each have been married four times before, met in the ’80s at the Playboy mansion. Peters helped to launch Anderson’s career, paying for voice, dance and acting lessons and helping her land her first TV role on Home Improvement and later on Baywatch.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” the A Star Is Born producer told THR one day after their nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Brandon said in a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, January 21. “They’ve known each other for over 35 years, and I wish them luck in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple however I can, and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”

In addition to Tommy Lee, Anderson was previously married to Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, twice.

Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and Christina Peters and had a 12-year relationship with Barbra Streisand.