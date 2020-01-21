Keeping things quiet! Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters are married! The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters, 74, told THR on Tuesday, January 21. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Both Anderson, 57, and Peters have been married four times before — and in June 2014, he revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that getting married again is “always an option.” At the time, she was living with French soccer star Adil Rami. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon twice — in 2007 and again in 2014. The two divorced in 2015. She has two adult sons, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, with Lee.

Peters was previously married to Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 to 1974 and together they had one son. He then was in a 12-year relationship with Barbra Streisand after meeting her during For Pete’s Sake. He went on to produce her in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born. He also was married to producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, with whom he had two daughters. His three children, as well as Anderson’s sons, attended the wedding.

The couple met in the ’80s at the Playboy Mansion and he helped her launch her career, paying for voice, dance and acting lessons and helping her land her first TV role on Home Improvement and later on Baywatch.

He proposed 30 years ago but she said no. “In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much,” he told her at the time.

She included a statement in the form of a poem to THR:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize …

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan.”