Never say never! Pamela Anderson opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her love life and whether she would be willing to walk down the aisle again.

The Baywatch alum, 51, at first balked at the idea but eventually admitted she has not given up on marriage. “Let’s not go there right now,” she said with a laugh while attending the Pamela Anderson by David Yarrow photograph unveiling and silent auction at Maddox Gallery Los Angeles. “I don’t know. There are so many other things going on. I guess it’s always an option.”

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock in 2006 and film producer Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008. The Playboy model announced in January 2014 that she remarried Salomon, but she filed for divorce in February 2015. She shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 21, with Lee, 56.

The actress has since moved on with boyfriend Adil Rami. “Just relaxing,” she told Us of her perfect date night with the 33-year-old soccer player. “He works so hard, and I work so hard. It’s just nice to be home. It’s nice to be in Malibu. He only gets three weeks off a year. Professional soccer is all year long — it’s crazy. And when he’s not working, he’s still working out three times a day.”

Anderson noted that the athlete enjoys stepping out in support of her — especially for events like the silent auction, which benefited her Pamela Anderson Foundation. “Even doing something like this is really important to me, so he’s happy for me that I’m happy, and that makes me happy,” she gushed.

The Home Improvement alum went on to detail her shift into the charitable sphere. “I’m really in deep with a lot of different causes in Europe, and I support a lot of people that are really risking their lives on the front line. So all the money will go to very good causes like the people I support,” she explained. “Mostly that’s what I do now. That’s my job. I’m an activist, and so I’m really good at connecting people and giving even small amounts of money, even 5,000 euros at a time, and helping people creative initiatives [for] everything from first responders to political prisoners to animal rights.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

