Real talk. Pamela Anderson recently spoke candidly about her relationship — or lack thereof — with her ex-husband Kid Rock.

Anderson and Kid Rock called, who called off their first engagement in 2003, famously wed on a yacht in July 2006. Their marriage was short-lived; Anderson filed for divorce in November 2006 and their divorce was finalized in 2007. The former Baywatch star revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, May 2, that she never spoke to the musician again after the split.

“When he was with me, he didn’t hunt,” Anderson said of her ex’s political views. “I don’t think he was very Republican, but now he is. Oh well.”

Speaking of politics, Anderson revealed that she is not a huge fan of President Donald Trump and voted for Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election. She did, however, meet Trump during her time with Playboy.

“I think it was his birthday. I was hired to be there,” she explained. “We all were paid like $500 a day. He was with a wife — I don’t know which one — but he was nothing special.”

The model also addressed her relationship with her sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan 20, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The former Mötley Crüe drummer, who Anderson was married to from 1995 to 1998, claimed in March that Brandon “knocked [him] unconscious.”

“I stay out of it. The kids are adults, and they make all their own decisions,” Anderson said of the drama. “I look at the differences in their personalities and their fearlessness and their ambition and their clarity, and I’m just so proud of both of them.”

