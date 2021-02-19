Staying cozy! Pamela Anderson shocked the hosts of Britain’s Loose Women by doing a virtual interview from her bed with new husband Dan Hayhurst right by her side.

“Here they are, in bed!” panelist Nadia Sawalha exclaimed as she introduced the newlyweds on Friday, February 19. “Now, Pamela, to quote you, you have said in the past, ‘In the arms of the man I love is exactly where I should be.’ I didn’t think we were actually going to see you in the arms of the man you love.”

While under the covers with the bodyguard, the model, 53, giggled and joked, “Oh, we haven’t left bed since Christmas Eve,” when they secretly married in the backyard of her house on Vancouver Island in Canada.

Anderson tinkered with the camera as she tried to get Hayhurst in the frame too. Once she finally did, the builder quipped to the panel that he and his new bride did not feel the need to book a honeymoon because they were more comfortable at home in their bedroom.

“Why go anywhere?” he said with a laugh. “I don’t think we’re coming out of lockdown. I think we’ll just stay in lockdown forever.”

Later on, the interview descended into chaos as the orientation of the Baywatch alum’s camera repeatedly flipped her and Hayhurst from horizontal to vertical.

“Oh, we’re going up around the other way. OK,” a visibly confused Sawalha, 56, said. “I actually feel like I am now in bed with you. What are we doing now?”

A wide-eyed Brenda Edwards, meanwhile, stared at the screen as Anderson cracked up and eventually apologized for the technical difficulties.

The actress announced on January 27 that she had quietly tied the knot with Hayhurst after meeting him at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. She was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer, 58, share sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

Anderson also had a wedding with Jon Peters in January 2020, though she later revealed that they never obtained a marriage license. The pair split less than two weeks after their ceremony.