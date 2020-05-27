The stamp of approval! Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are beyond proud of their son Dylan Jagger Lee’s blossoming music career.

“They love it,” the 22-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively of his family’s reaction to The Lost Youth, the ‘80s-inspired electronic music EP he dropped on Friday, May 22, with his Midnight Kids producing partner, Kyle Girard. “Everyone’s excited. Everyone supports the project. Everyone’s, like, gung ho about it.”

Dylan revealed that Tommy, 57, is particularly thrilled about him following in the Mötley Crüe drummer’s footsteps.

“He loves what we’re doing as Midnight Kids,” he told Us. “Honestly, it’s been amazing.”

That said, the legendary rock star tends to stay away from doling out advice.

“I like to kind of pave [my] own path,” Dylan explained. “I feel me and Kyle do a good job of, like, knowing what and what not to do. I guarantee if we mess up, like family, [they would be] like, ‘You gotta do this.’ But other than that, I feel like we do a pretty good job of navigating our way.”

As for Anderson, the musician revealed that the former Playboy model, 52, “loves the project” he put out.

“She’s, like, such a big fan. She’s always playing [it],” he told Us. “I remember she was, like, at the nail salon and heard Midnight Kids playing in the nail salon and she was like, ‘What the f–k? Like, that’s crazy!’ and sent me a video. So, she loves it.”

Dylan shared that he and his brother, Brandon Thomas Lee, are both close with their parents, who divorced in 1998, as well as Tommy’s new wife, Brittany Furlan.

“We were over [at my dad’s] yesterday making steak. That was nice,” he told Us, adding, “Moms are great. You know, you come from them, they’re cool, we love them. It’s great stuff.”

Dylan met Girard over Instagram, where they started exchanging songs and notes about each other’s music. They eventually hung out at Six Flags before heading to the recording studio together.

“It was just so natural and organic, and from then on, the rest is history,” Dylan told Us.

Girard added, “I think we just want to give people a little bit of a safe place to sort of escape to. Especially during quarantine, everyone’s looking for something to get their mind off of things. People are stressed out, and we just hope that we can offer a little bit of relief and an escape to a different world and sort of give something that people can relate to.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe