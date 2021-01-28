Surprise! Pamela Anderson is married again. The Baywatch alum and Dan Hayhurst tied the knot in a private ceremony in late 2020 — 11 months after her nonlegal wedding to Jon Peters.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 27. The bride, 53, and groom were wed in a backyard celebration at Anderson’s Vancouver Island home in Canada in December of last year. None of their family or friends were able to attend the wedding, but Anderson told the Daily Mail it was a special day nonetheless.

“I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle,” she gushed, noting that both their families blessed the marriage despite not being at the ceremony.

The actress shared photos from the big day with the British outlet, showing off her non-traditional wedding gown. Anderson and Hayhurst exchanged vows while she donned a white and blue dress with a cream-colored corset. As for footwear, she went with a pair of Hunter rain boots. She said of her latest marriage, “I’m exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

She added that her relationship with Hayhurst seemed like a “natural fit.”

News of Anderson and her bodyguard’s nuptials comes nearly a year after she and Peters exchanged vows. The duo held a wedding ceremony in January 2020, but split less than two weeks later. Us confirmed that the Home Improvement alum and A Star is Born producer, 75, never actually filed a marriage license.

After the split, Anderson further confirmed that she and Peters were never legally husband and wife. She told The New York Times in May 2020, “There was no anything. It’s like it never even happened.”

