Ladies’ man! Jon Peters has a history of wooing women in Hollywood, from Barbra Streisand to Julia Bernheim.

Us Weekly broke the news on Thursday, February 20, that the producer, 74, is engaged to Bernheim, making her his sixth fiancée in his lifetime.

The news comes less than three weeks after his split from Pamela Anderson, who he wed in Malibu on January 20, 2020. The Baywatch alum, 52, and the Wild Wild West producer’s marriage lasted two weeks, which is the shortest marriage Peters has had to date.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters told The Hollywood Reporter on January 21 following the pair’s secret wedding. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Before walking down the aisle to Anderson and then calling off their marriage, the Man of Steel producer was linked to a few more famous faces.

He was married four times prior and was in a very public romance with the Funny Girl actress along the way.

Peters was first married to Heniretta Zampitella from 1962 to 1966.

If and when Bernheim and Peters tie the knot, he she will become his sixth wife and the seventh woman to capture his heart.

See all of the ladies Peters has romanced over the years, in between wife No. 1 and his newest fiancée, below — including all the women he’s married, and the one he calls “the love of [his] life.”