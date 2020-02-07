Pamela Anderson only spent five days with Jon Peters before he called off their marriage with a text message, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The model, 52, spent half of the 11 days they were married away from the movie producer, 74, at her house in Canada, and they never completed official paperwork to legalize their union. Then, Peters sent a text message to his new bride calling things off.

The text described their “beautiful amazing love fest” but read, “This whole marriage thing … has scared me.”

Peters wrote, “It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

During their short marriage, the couple were only together for four-and-a-half days after tying the knot on January 20 at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica.

An insider says that after the wedding, they stayed at Peters’ house until January 24, and Anderson later flew to Canada. The former Baywatch star then went to Los Angeles on January 29. The next day, Peters sent his message ending their relationship. Anderson flew to Canada once more on January 31.

“Jon has spent his lifetime producing movies and has amassed a sizable fortune, which is for his kids,” a source tells Us. “He realized that marrying Pam could affect that and there was no way he was prepared to take that risk.”

The A Star Is Born producer ended his text to the former Playboy Playmate by saying he still wanted her to play a role in a movie he is putting together called Private Dancer.

He added: “I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever.”

Anderson simply responded, “I forgive you” with a face-throwing-a-kiss emoji.

This was the fifth marriage for both. The animal activist was previously wed to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. The former hairdresser, meanwhile, was formerly married to Henrietta Zampitella, actress Lesley Ann Warren and fellow producers Christine Forsyth-Peters and Mindy Peters. He has three children.

Us Weekly has reached out to Anderson’s rep for comment.