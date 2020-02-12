Speaking out. Jon Peters admitted that he regrets his 11-day marriage to estranged wife Pamela Anderson.

“I dropped everything for Pam,” the producer, 74, alleged to Page Six on Monday, February 10, adding, “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

“These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous,” a representative for Anderson told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 11. “Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

Peters also claimed that the 52-year-old Baywatch alum proposed to him via text message. “Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” he explained to the news outlet.

Anderson and Peters tied the knot in a private ceremony held in Malibu, California, on January 20. After the pair ended their brief union less than two weeks later, a source confirmed to Us that Peters was the one who decided to pull the plug and that the duo never obtained a marriage license.

The Canadian actress confirmed the separation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on February 1. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” she told the publication. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.”

She continued, “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In the wake of their separation news, the former Playboy model shared a quote about love via Instagram. “Love is a risk … 🌹,” she captioned a photo of herself walking on the beach. “Madness is always doing the same thing and waiting for different results.”

Prior to saying “I do” to Peters, Anderson has been married four times. She was with Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and to Rick Saloman from 2007 to 2008 and a second time from 2014 to 2015. She shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 22, with the 57-year-old Mötley Crüe rocker.

Peters, meanwhile, was married to actress Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 to 1977, Christine Peters from 1987 to 1993 and Mindy Peters from 2001 to 2004. He also has a 12-year romance with Barbra Streisand that began in the mid-1970s and lasted until the 1980s.

Peters shares son Christopher Peters, 51, with Warren, 73, and daughters Caleigh Peters, 31, and Skye Peters, 30, with Christine, 66.