Taking time to reflect. Pamela Anderson shared her thoughts on love via Instagram on Sunday, February 2, just one day after announcing that she and Jon Peters have called it quits on their 12-day marriage.

“Love is a risk …” the Baywatch alum, 52, captioned a photo of herself walking on the beach wearing a low-cut black dress. Anderson added a quote by Albert Einstein, writing, “Madness is always doing the same thing and waiting for different results. ”

The former Playboy model, who’s been married four times before, posted a cryptic message via Twitter a few hours later. “Remember, remember, this is now, and now, and now,” Anderson quoted author Sylvia Plath. “Live it, feel it, cling to it. I want to become acutely aware of all I’ve taken for granted.”

Anderson announced on Saturday, February 1, that she and Peters, 74, were splitting less than two weeks after they married in a private ceremony in Malibu on January 20. Anderson’s two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, 23, and Dylan Lee, 22, who she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, and Peters’ three children attended the wedding.

However, a source told Us Weekly that Anderson and Peters never obtained a marriage license.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another,” Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. “Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Peters told The Hollywood Reporter one day after their wedding that he’d had his eye on Anderson, who he met in the ’80s at the Playboy Mansion, for a long time.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” the A Star Is Born producer said. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Peters helped to launch Anderson’s career by paying for her voice, dance and acting lessons, which eventually helped land her first TV role on Home Improvement and later on Baywatch.

Anderson was previously married to Lee, 57, from 1995 to 1998, Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and twice to Rick Saloman from 2007 to 2008 and 2014 to 2015.

Peters, for his part, was married to actress Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 to 1977, Christine Peters from 1987 to 1993, Mindy Peters from 2001 to 2004 and had a 12-year relationship with Barbra Streisand.