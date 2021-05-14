Red hot! Lily James took sexy to the next level in a bathing suit similar to Pamela Anderson’s iconic Baywatch suit while filming the upcoming Pam & Tommy limited series.

James, 32, is set to play a young Anderson, now 53, in the new Hulu series, which will follow the bombshell’s romance and sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan). The British actress transformed into Anderson circa 1992 while shooting in Malibu on Wednesday, May 12.

In multiple photos, published by the Daily Mail on Friday, May 14, James ran up and down the beach in the red one-piece, which Anderson wore for seven seasons on the hit series as C.J. Parker. Her blonde wig and fake breast implants made the Downton Abbey alum look like the former Playboy model’s twin.

During her time on Baywatch, Anderson’s character and fellow lifeguards, including Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff), became known for their sand sprints. Fans tuned in to watch the attractive lifeguards jog along the beach and into the water to assist with daring saves.

On Wednesday, the Cinderella actress showed off her tanned skin and slim figure in another snap. She posed with her hands on her waist, similar to Anderson’s memorable TV stills from the ‘90s and highlighted the swimsuit’s high leg line.

A week prior, Hulu released the first photos from the upcoming show featuring an unrecognizable James as Anderson as Stan, 38, and Lee, now 58.

In one photo, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star bit the Falcon and the Winter Solider actor’s nipple ring as he screamed. Stan’s transformation included tattoos all over his arms and torso reminiscent of the Mötley Crüe rocker.

James also appeared in a solo shot wearing a black lace-up corset and matching leather pants. Her blonde locks and edgy makeup added to her portrayal of the model.

The Hulu series is dubbed a comedy that focuses on the release of Anderson and Lee’s 1995 sex tape. It also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

The Barb Wire actress and the drummer were married from 1995 to 1998. They share two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

Anderson was later married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. She was briefly married to Jon Peters in 2020, but it was not legal. She then secretly wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020. Lee, for his part, tied the knot with Brittany Furlan in February 2019.