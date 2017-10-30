Chris Pratt’s former Parks and Recreation costars are in his corner following his split from Anna Faris. Nick Offerman opened up about supporting the Passengers actor while attending Pen Center USA’s 27th Annual Literary Awards Festival in Beverly Hills on Saturday, October 28.

“It’s a family. We’re all human beings, and all dealing with foibles and hardships, whether they’re in the newspaper or not,” Offerman, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Chris has our shoulders, just like everybody else does. … It’s a great group therapy session.”

Offerman and Pratt played Ron Swanson and Andy Dwyer, respectively, on the NBC comedy, which ran for seven seasons from 2009 to 2015.

“We have a family thread of texting that’s been going for eight or nine years. Usually it’s no more than two or three days go by where we all – somebody has something to chime in on. So we all stay in touch,” Offerman continued. “We have just said [that] it’s been too long since we’ve all been together. So just this week, we’re scrambling to find a date we can all sit and hug each other.”

Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, who share 5-year-old son Jack, announced in August that they are splitting after eight years of marriage. Since then, Faris has stepped out with Michael Barrett, who worked on her upcoming movie Overboard.

As for if Pratt is ready to date again? “I sure couldn’t tell you anything about that,” Offerman told Us.

Offerman, for his part, has been married to Will & Grace’s Megan Mullally since 2003. “It’s astonishing,” he told Us of the show’s current reboot. “She had the incredible experience of going through the first eight seasons of that legendary comedy. In our lifetimes, that’s just not something that ever comes back. So the fact that it has, and in such a fulsome manner, seems nothing short of miraculous in our household. We’re kind of on cloud nine. As possibly the show’s biggest fan ever, the fact that I get go see more Karen Walker scenes every week is pretty crazy. We’re really grateful.”

Offerman played plumber Nick on an episode in 2001, but isn’t sure if he will be asked back for the revival. “I think they have to work through some better looking people for a while,” he joked. “But they might need a plumber again at some point.”

