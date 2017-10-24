Looking back with love. Anna Faris included her estranged husband, Chris Pratt, last in the acknowledgements of her new memoir, Unqualified.

“And Chris. Chris, who when I pitched him the idea of writing a book, didn’t skip a beat. I love our late nights conjuring up projects and characters and talking about the rabbits. Chris, thank you for an impossible amount of support and love,” the House Bunny actress, 40, wrote to her ex. “Thank you for the flowers. Thank you for finding my credit card at the Kmart in Phoenix. Thank you for the deer jerky. Thank you for laughing at my dumb jokes. Thank you for cutting Jack’s hair. But that might have to stop.”

The Mom star concluded her sentiments by expressing her love and appreciation for the Parks & Recreation alum, 38, who wrote the foreword for her book: “Thank you for being just about the best person I know. I love you. I wish we had more words for love.”

Faris also dedicated Unqualified to Pratt: “Your wisdom and strength have made me a better person.”

In the book, Faris opens up about the rumors that Pratt was cheating on her with his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence. “Before [Pratt and Lawrence] met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside,” Faris explained. “‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.’”

The Scary Movie actress revealed she was “totally hurt” by the rumors, and although she tried her best to ignore reports that Pratt had cheated on her, she “couldn’t block them out, either.”

Faris and Pratt announced in August their plans to legally separate after five years of marriage. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the amicable exes, who share son Jack, 5, said in a joint statement posted to their social media accounts at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Unqualified is now available for purchase.

