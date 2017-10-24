More than a year before Anna Faris and Chris Pratt called it quits, there were rumors that he cheated on her with his Passengers costar Jennifer Lawrence. In her new memoir, Unqualified, out now, the Mom star opens up about how she was affected by the reports.

“Before [Pratt and Lawrence] met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside,” Faris, 40, writes. “‘Anna, listen there are going to be paparazzi all over them,’ she said. ‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.'”

Sure enough, the rumors began and they were “totally hurtful” for the House Bunny actress. She admits in the book that she tried her best to ignore the stories, but “couldn’t block them out, either.”

Eventually, Lawrence, 27, helped ease the pain. “Jennifer and I are really friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be because she hadn’t done anything wrong,” Faris writes.

Pratt, 38, had moments of jealousy too. When his then-wife and Chris Evans costarred in the 2011 romantic comedy What’s Your Number, the Jurassic World actor “would bring up my kissing scenes with Chris Evans casually,” Faris explains, noting that her hubby “was never overt about it.”

“‘So, when do you have to do that love scene with Evans?’ he’d ask,” she writes. “It was thinly veiled, but very sweet. That passed within days, though.”

Like Faris and Lawrence, Pratt and Evans, 36, bonded over time. “They couldn’t get enough of each other,” she reveals of the bromance. “They were so enamored of each other that I still ended up being the jealous one clamoring for attention. ‘Hey guys! Look at me!'”

As previously reported, Faris and Pratt announced in August that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage. They share 5-year-old son Jack.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!