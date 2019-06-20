Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan’s relationship started in a very modern way: The Mötley Crüe drummer followed the social media star on Instagram, they arranged to meet and quickly fell for each other.

The couple, who have a nearly 24-year age difference, were first spotted together in June 2017 when they made out and got handsy outside of a sushi restaurant. Soon after, they began sharing photos together on their Instagram pages as their romance continued to heat up.

“We met online, but we knew about each other for years,” Furlan told Fox News in January 2019. “He used to watch my Vine videos — he was one of my followers and obviously, I loved his music. I was a Methods of Mayhem fan and Mötley Crüe fan. I wasn’t a huge fan — I didn’t listen to a bunch of Mötley Crüe, but I definitely liked Methods of Mayhem and I always thought he was super attractive. We just hit each other up and ended up going on a couple dates and it was awesome — now here we are.”

Lee and Furlan made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 at the Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills. The following February, they got engaged while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The pair walked down the aisle exactly one year after the rock star’s proposal, marking his fourth marriage. He was previously wed to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998. Lee and Anderson share sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

