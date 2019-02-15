Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee Marries Brittany Furlan: ‘We Did It!’

Mr. and Mrs! Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Brittany Furlan tied the knot on Thursday, February 14.

“It’s official!!!! We’re married!!!” the bride announced on Instagram alongside a photo of two dogs in wedding attire. “MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO.”

The American Meme star, 32, gushed about her wedding gown ahead of her big day. “Only bummer about my dress for tomorrow is that it doesn’t have any pockets for snacks,” she joked on Twitter on Wednesday, February 13.

Only bummer about my dress tomorrow is that it doesn’t have any pockets for snacks 😩 pic.twitter.com/lnsueUGkyT — @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) February 14, 2019

Two days prior, she marveled at her fate, tweeting, “I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs, to getting married in 4 days … wow … life is a trip.”

The musician, 56, and the former Vine sensation were first spotted together in June 2017. Eight months later, they were engaged.

Lee announced their big news on Instagram on Valentine’s Day 2018 with a video that showed him holding his fiancée’s hand as she showed off her new heart-shaped diamond. “Well this certainly beats chocolates!” he wrote at the time, adding,“Say hello the future Mrs. Lee.”

Furlan also raved about her husband-to-be: “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend #engaged,” she wrote on Twitter.

The couple punked fans in May when the rocker posted an Instagram photo of himself kissing his bride-to-be while standing beneath a makeshift altar in matching robes and slippers. “Did it, I do A LOT,” he wrote at the time.

Their journey to the aisle was far more traditional, however: Furlan shared photos from her bridal shower with friends, including Lee’s bandmate Nikki Sixx’s wife, Courtney Sixx, on Instagram in January.

“I thought I was going to die alone with my corpse being found chewed on by my 3,000 dogs and now I’m here,” she joked.

Lee was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!