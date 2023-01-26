Not on her watch list. Pamela Anderson didn’t comment on Pam & Tommy when it premiered in February 2022, but nearly a year later, she made it clear she had no interest — or involvement — in the show.

“I have no desire to watch it,” the Baywatch alum said in a trailer for her January 2023 documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. “I never watched the [sex] tape, I’m never going to watch this.”

The Hulu series told the story of the sex tape that was stolen from Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee‘s home in 1995 and widely distributed online. The Canada native and the Mötley Crüe drummer, who were married from 1995 to 1998, didn’t participate in the show’s production, though star Lily James — who portrayed the former Playboy model in the miniseries — reached out to Anderson ahead of filming.

“I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” the Downton Abbey alum told Net-a-Porter’s Porter in January 2022. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Anderson “won’t be watching” the series, which also featured Sebastian Stan as Lee and Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier (the man who stole the tape). “She had no involvement whatsoever,” the source added.

Anderson has claimed that no one from Pam & Tommy ever reached out to her about the show, but showrunner D.V. DeVincentis alleged they tried to get in contact with the Scary Movie 3 star. “We particularly wanted to let Pamela Anderson know that this portrayal was very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her and wanted her to know that the show loves her,” the American Crime Story producer told Entertainment Weekly in January 2022. “We didn’t get a response, but considering what she’s been through and the time that we were reaching out, that was understandable.”

Shortly after Pam & Tommy‘s premiere, Anderson announced she was working on a Netflix documentary about her life. “My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” the Barb Wire actress said in a handwritten note accompanying Netflix’s announcement. “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

While Anderson didn’t watch Pam & Tommy, an insider told Us that the series was a major reason that the former model decided to make Pamela, A Love Story. “She hated how sensationalized the story was and wanted to be able to tell hers from the beginning,” the source explained. “[She] didn’t want to consult with someone writing her life for her. She wanted to start fresh.”

Keep scrolling for everything Anderson has said about Pam & Tommy: