Her side of the story. As Hulu’s Pam & Tommy comes to a conclusion, Pamela Anderson has announced a new Netflix documentary about her life.

“The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey,” the streaming service confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday, March 2.

The Home Improvement alum, 54, teased the film’s contents in a handwritten note accompanying the Netflix announcement. “My life: A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she wrote. “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

The news comes one month after the premiere of Hulu’s limited series about Anderson’s relationship with Tommy Lee, whom she married in 1995. The show also drew inspiration from a 2014 Rolling Stone article about the sex tape scandal that engulfed the former couple in the 1990s.

The Baywatch alum didn’t publicly comment on the show, but an insider told Us Weekly that the model was “just not interested” in the series. “She hasn’t seen the trailer,” the insider explained ahead of the show’s February 2 premiere. “She doesn’t even like watching TV.”

Lily James, who plays Anderson in the series, said that she tried to reach out to the Canada native before filming, but she never got a response. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different,” the Downton Abbey alum 32, told Net-a-Porter’s Porter in January. “My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically.”

The source noted that Anderson’s lack of involvement wasn’t because of a “personal vendetta” against the Cinderella actress — she simply didn’t want to revisit the period depicted in the show.

“The whole sex tape fiasco was actually a very painful time for her, so in no way would she want to be reminded of that time in her life,” the insider told Us. “She’s focused on other things that are more important to her now than being worried about her past life being brought to light again.”

Lee, 59, he and his then-wife recorded the tape while on vacation and later stored it in a safe at their home in Malibu, California. In late 1995, an electrician named Rand Gauthier broke into their house and stole the safe after getting fired from the couple’s home renovation job earlier that year. When he figured out what was on the tape, he cashed in with help from adult film producer Milton “Uncle Miltie” Ingley.

The Mötley Crüe drummer and the Barb Wire actress took legal action to stop the video’s spread, but bootleg copies, the internet and Penthouse running a spread with screenshots from the tape made it impossible to contain.

In 2015, Anderson told Andy Cohen that she had “never seen” the tape. (Lee previously claimed that the couple watched it together once before putting it in the safe.)

“I made not one dollar,” the former Playboy model said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It was stolen property. We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans.”

Pam & Tommy is now available to stream on Hulu. The series finale will debut on Wednesday, March 9.

With reporting by Diana Cooper