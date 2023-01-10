Everything to Know About Pamela Anderson’s Netflix Documentary

Her side of the story. Pamela Anderson is ready to open up about her life and career in her new Netflix project, Pamela, a Love Story.

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” the streaming service wrote via Twitter in March 2022. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

Alongside the post, Netflix shared a handwritten note from 55-year-old Anderson “My life, a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions,” she penned. “Wicked, wild and lost, nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor — alive to tell her real story.”

News of the film came one month after the Hulu mini-series Pam & Tommy aired, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. The show drew inspiration from a 2014 Rolling Stone article about the Baywatch alum’s sex tape scandal with ex-husband Lee, 60, from the 1990s. The former couple were married from 1995 to 1998 and share two children Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25.

While the former Playboy model never publicly commented on the series, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022 that she was “just not interested” in watching and “had no involvement whatsoever” in the series.

In the first trailer for the documentary, which dropped on Tuesday, January 10, Anderson openly addressed her and Lee’s scandal and how the Hulu show brought back memories of the difficult experience.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive,” the Home Improvement actress said in the clip. “Now that it’s all coming up again, I’m feeling sick. I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time.”

Anderson explained that she doesn’t consider herself to be a “damsel in distress,” but instead, “I put myself in crazy situations and survived them.”

She added: “I don’t care what people think ’cause it’s the only choice I had. If I care what people think, I wouldn’t be here.”

The documentary will feature footage from both Anderson’s professional and personal life throughout the years. The Canada native was well known for her many romances and was married several times throughout her life.

After Anderson called it quits with Lee in 1998, she moved on with Kid Rock. The twosome had a whirlwind romance and wed in 2001 only to ultimately split the next year. She later married Rick Salomon in 2007 and the pair separated in 2008. Anderson and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst secretly exchanged vows in 2020, but split two years later.

