No more doubts! Lily James and Sebastian Stan leaned into their roles as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the first photos from their upcoming limited series, Pam & Tommy.

In one pic, released by Hulu on Friday, May 7, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 32, bites the 38-year-old Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor’s nipple ring while he screams. Stan also shows off a widespread array of tattoos in the shot, making him a dead ringer for Lee.

James appears in a solo photo too, in which she wears a black lace-up corset and matching leather pants. The actress is unrecognizable in what appears to be a blonde wig and edgy makeup.

The Hulu series is described as a comedy that focuses on the release of Anderson and Lee’s 1995 sex tape. The show also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.

Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, were married from 1995 to 1998. They share sons Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23.

The Baywatch alum reflected on the infamous video during a May 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That was not a sex tape,” she insisted at the time. “It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.”

The tape, which showed the couple on their honeymoon, was stolen from Anderson and Lee’s home and released in 1995. She sued the video distribution company, and the two agreed to a confidential settlement. The company later made the video available on its websites again.

Anderson secretly wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in December 2020 after her brief marriage to Jon Peters earlier that year, which was not legal. She was also previously married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. Lee, for his part, tied the knot with Brittany Furlan in February 2019.

News broke in December 2020 that James and Stan were set to play Anderson and Lee in the series. Some fans reacted skeptically via Twitter at the time.

“Okay, there better be some serious transformations for Sebastian Stan and Lily James for them to look like Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee because right now, not seeing it,” one person tweeted.

Another suggested that Machine Gun Kelly and Florence Pugh would have been better in the roles, writing, “I’m not saying someone made a mistake with the Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson casting but I’m just offering an alternative that seems far superior.”

Meanwhile, a third Twitter user predicted the transformations would “require tremendous makeup work.”