Rewriting history? Pamela Anderson reflected on her infamous video with ex-husband Tommy Lee, refuting its longtime label as a sex tape.

The Baywatch alum, 52, dismissed the notion during her Thursday, May 21, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “As the star of an iconic sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?” asked “Shady Sunscreen” during a game of “Let’s Get Shady as SPF.”

Anderson took the question in stride, while also clarifying her stance on the video. “That was not a sex tape,” she explained. “It was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.”

The model married Lee, 57, in February 1995. Later that year, a tape of the couple on their honeymoon was stolen from their home and released. She sued the video distribution company, and the pair agreed to a confidential settlement. The company then made the video available on its websites again.

As for Anderson and the drummer’s relationship, they divorced in 1998. The exes share sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22.

In January, the actress wed Jon Peters in a secret ceremony. They split less than two weeks later, at which time Us Weekly reported that they never obtained a marriage license.

In addition to Peters, 74, and Lee, Anderson was married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon twice — in 2007 and 2014.

Elsewhere in her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Anderson revealed her true feelings about the 2017 Baywatch film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. “I didn’t like it,” she noted. “Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about it. Trying to make these movies that are television are just messing with it.”

The Canada native added that the original series, which ran from 1989 to 1999, made magic happen on a much smaller budget. “Sixty-five million dollars could make a great movie. We made our shows for like $500,000,” she recalled. “We had the same explosions, the same scenes in the water. That was the fun part — being creative.”

Anderson played Casey Jean “C.J.” Parker from season 3 to season 7.

