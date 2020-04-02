Zac Efron Reveals Why He Never Wants to Be in Baywatch Shape Ever Again

Zac Efron is keeping his beach body goals a little more realistic after having put himself to the test in Baywatch.

The High School Musical star, 32, opened up about enduring the extreme level of training necessary to prepare for his role in the 2017 film inspired by the 1980s television series while attempting to keep his cool on the Thursday, April 2, episode of Hot Ones. Though fans may have loved the results of his intense fitness regimen, the former Disney star wasn’t as pleased with the process.

“That was actually a really important time to do Baywatch because I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard,” Efron admitted to host Sean Evans. “You’re working with almost no wiggle room, right? You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S–t like that it’s just not … it’s just stupid.”

Efron continued, acknowledging that the experience wasn’t all bad despite the heightened strain he was putting on his physical fitness. “I’m happy that it worked, I’m happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile but we’ll wait till it gets to that,” the 17 Again star added. “I’m good. Take care of your heart, take care of your brain and you’re good.”

This isn’t the first time that the Neighbors actor has spoken out about being a little too in shape during filming for Baywatch. When the Hollywood heartthrob was presented with a new Madame Tussauds wax figure on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2019, he made sure fans knew not to idolize the hyper-muscular statue.

“That’s too big,” he joked, standing beside the shirtless model of his Baywatch character. “For guys, that’s unrealistic. I’m telling you. I got very big and buff for that movie, but I don’t want people to think that’s the best way to be. Like, be your size … I don’t want to glamorize this.”