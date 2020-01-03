Ashley Tisdale Reveals Her Worst Onscreen Kiss Was Zac Efron

Countless people would love to pucker up with Zac Efron, but Ashley Tisdale rues the day she locked lips with the actor. The Merry Happy Whatever star has named Efron as her worst onscreen kiss.

Tisdale, 34, opened up about the off-putting experience in a video interview with Elle Magazine, citing the 2006 episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in which her character, Maddie, kisses Efron’s character, Trevor.

“I’ll tell you why it was the worst, OK?” Tisdale told the magazine. “It’s the worst because I’m so close to him and he’s like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on, like, Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel,” she said. (Efron, now 32, was starring in the drama Summerland on The WB at the time, and he and Tisdale had already filmed their 2006 Disney Channel TV movie, High School Musical.)

She went on: “And so he, like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I, like, closed my mouth so fast. I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’ It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody. We had already done [High School Musical]. I had known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. It’s just [that] we’re just too close.”

Tisdale also sounded off on her former Suite Life costars Dylan and Cole Sprouse after being asked which twin she’d bring along to a deserted island. “You know, they’re both like my little brothers,” she said. “You know who texts me back all the time? Is Dylan Sprouse. He’s the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes silence, so I’m taking Dylan. That’s for just ghosting on me, Cole.”

The Carol’s Second Act actress went on to costar with Efron in the 2007 TV movie High School Musical 2 and the 2008 big-screen film High School Musical 3: Senior Year, before reprising the role of Sharpay Evans in the 2011 direct-to-DVD spinoff Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.