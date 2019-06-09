Kevin Smith got his head in the game after he accidentally damaged Ashley Tisdale’s car — and innocently fled the scene!

After the Disney Channel alum, 33, called out the 48-year-old director for his actions on Twitter, a newly minted friendship ensued. “Thanks @ThatKevinSmith for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping. Classy move neighbor!” Tisdale tweeted on Saturday, June 8.

Smith came to his own defense in a response tweet hours later with a hilarious nod to Tisdale’s High School Musical character, Sharpay Evans. “Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills! However, I *did* do a courtesy stop,” he said, clarifying the misunderstanding. “Then when you pulled away first, I was like, ‘That’s soooo Sharpay…’”

And things didn’t end there. Tisdale seemingly felt bad for blasting the Clerks director on social media, so paid him a visit to his home.

“So the incredibly sweet @ashleytisdale stopped by my house and tried to apologize,” Smith tweeted later Saturday evening before adding another nod to the hit Disney Channel musical. “I assured her that *I’m* the one who was driving like a Wildcat. Also told her I’d sent my kid [Harley Quinn Smith] our Tweets. HQ’s response: ‘We saw Ashley in HighSchoolMusical Live!’ Ashley was like ‘Oh, maaan…’”

Tisdale starred in the 2006 TV movie alongside Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and her onscreen brother Ryan Evans played by Lucas Grabeel.

The cast went on to film 2007’s High School Musical 2, 2008’s High School Musical 3 and Tisdale landed the lead role in the series’ spinoff flick, Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.

Smith, for his part, isn’t sweating the small stuff — like nicking a car — after suffering a “massive heart attack” in February 2018. The Jay and Silent Bob star has since altered his lifestyle and lost more than 60 pounds.

“I started at 256, and I’m 198. So what is that, 58 at this point?” Smith told Us Weekly in February, nearly one year after the health scare. “I honestly never thought I’d get to even 200, so getting under it is crazy town.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!