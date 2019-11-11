



Costar approved! The cast of Netlfix’s Merry Happy Whatever have a lot of well-wishes for their costar Dennis Quaid now that he’s engaged to Laura Savoie.

In addition to celebrating their show’s premiere this month, the whole cast of Merry Happy Whatever is excited about Quaid, 65, and his fiancée’s next step.

“Oh, she’s amazing. She’s great. We had a night where she came out to the Comedy Store too and she just was a smart, intelligent person, you know, great for him,” Brent Morin told Us Weekly exclusively about Savoie, 26, at the November press junket for Merry Happy Whatever.

Morin, 33, who plays the boyfriend of Quaid’s character Don on the comedy, couldn’t be happier for his costar and his lady love.

“They both just get along so well, he’s always smiling, and he’s got that movie star smile,” he continued. “And it’s just — I’m really happy for him, honestly, like, he came into this with such happiness and gave me such great advice. And she’s awesome. So, I hope it works. It will work!”

Ashley Tisdale and Bridgit Mendler also star on the show but admitted they had yet to congratulate their father figure on set. “It’s so exciting,” Tisdale, 34, told Us when talking about the big news. “It’s going to be cool,” Mendler, 26, added.

Despite not seeing their newly engaged costar right after he popped the question, Mendler describes him as “supportive and nurturing” and someone who is “looking out for everybody,” so there will be celebrations in the future.

“Oh, Ashley’s the king of that. She gets everyone together. She’s the organizer. She’s the one that gets everybody — she’s the sweetest person and brings everyone together,” Morin revealed when talking about the cast’s inevitable party for Quaid and Savoie. “I’m the cliché comedian who disappears that everybody has to make sure I come to the party.”

Us Weekly broke the news that the A Dog’s Purpose star proposed to his then-girlfriend after the two were spotted vacationing in Hawaii in October. Us confirmed that the pair were an item in June.

Merry Happy Whatever premieres on Thursday, November 28, on Netflix.