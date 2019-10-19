Making a commitment! Dennis Quaid is engaged to his girlfriend, Laura Savoie, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

A source told Us that Quaid, 65, popped the question to Savoie, a 26-year-old PhD student at the University of Texas. The pair were spotted vacationing in Hawaii on Friday, October 18, where they went paddleboarding on Waikiki Beach.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the pair were an item. Savoie has showcased her relationship with the A Dog’s Purpose star with photos on her private Instagram account of them kissing and hugging. “Never been happier,” Savoie captioned one photo of the couple embracing each other.

Prior to his relationship with Savoie, Quaid star dated French-Canadian model Santa Auzina starting in August 2016. In December 2018, he told Us exclusively that he would “never count anything out” when it came to tying the knot again. He also told Us some of his favorite date-night activities he enjoyed with Auzina, 32.

“We love to go to dinner. I love to go to dinner at Catch, that’s our favorite restaurant. Love that place,” he said at the time. “Or just make a special night where we’re on the road. Go someplace and have her find a great restaurant that she really wants to go to. Or something like going to The Nutcracker with the kids. Whatever it is to get out.”

Their relationship came just two months after his ex-wife Kimberly Quaid filed for divorce from the Parent Trap star, who she wed in 2004. The exes share 8-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to end our 12-year marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement in June 2016. “The decision was made amicably and with mutual respect toward one another. We will always remain great friends and devoted partners in raising our children.”

Dennis and Auzina were last pictured together at the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC game in Los Angeles in January.

This will be Dennis’ third marriage. In addition to Kimberly, 46, he was previously married to actress P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 and Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001. Dennis shares son Jack, 27, with Ryan, 57.

Savoie, for her part, was previously linked to Entourage star Jeremy Piven.

