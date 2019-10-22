



Still on Hallie and Annie watch! Elaine Hendrix had a hilarious reaction after her Parent Trap costar Dennis Quaid got engaged to Laura Savoie.

“Watch out for those twins. 👯‍,” Hendrix, 48, tweeted on Monday, October 21, in response to the news.

The actress’ comment was a not-so-subtle nod to the beloved movie’s plot: identical twin girls, who were separated shortly after birth, reunite and form a plan to get their divorced parents back together.

In Disney’s 1998 remake of the 1961 original, Lindsay Lohan played Hallie Parker and Annie James, the twin daughters of Nick Parker (Quaid) and Liz James (Natasha Richardson). Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, the not-so-nice woman who was planning to marry Nick for his money.

Us Weekly broke the news of Quaid’s engagement on Saturday, October 19, in the midst of the couple’s vacation to Hawaii. A source told Us that the actor, 65, proposed to Savoie, 26, with a vintage engagement ring designed by Giorgio Bulgari.

“Giorgio met Savoie and Quaid in Tuscany, and then later in the week they were planning to travel to Geneva, where he lives with his family,” the source revealed. “They all had dinner in Geneva and Giorgio showed them stones — Laura’s ring is the last one he showed them.”

The source told Us that the ring is “an old mine-cut cushion diamond that’s estimated to be five centuries old.”

The Day After Tomorrow star confirmed the news of his engagement during an interview with Extra on Monday, October 21.

“It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise,” he said. “I had the ring in my pocket. … It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan. … [Laura was] actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’”

Quaid later told Entertainment Tonight that Savoie is a “beautiful, beautiful woman” before gushing, “I’m really as happy as I can be.”

Us confirmed in June that the spouses-to-be were an item. This will be the fourth marriage for the Rookie star, who was previously wed to P.J. Soles, Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington. He shares son Jack Quaid, 27, with Ryan, and twins Thomas and Zoe, 11, with Buffington.

