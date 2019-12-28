



Long overdue! Ashley Tisdale documented her husband Christopher French’s experience watching High School Musical for the first time … and his reaction proved worth the wait.

The actress, 34, posted a series of Instagram Story videos on Friday, December 27, as the musician, 37, took in High School Musical 2. “Does anybody know what this is? Because I’m subjecting my husband to watch it,” she told her followers. “He’s never seen any of them.”

Tisdale inquired if French would have dated her during her Sharpay era, to which they both responded with a laugh. “Sharpay not your type babe?” she captioned the clip.

She then asked if he would have watched the High School Musical films when he was younger. “Probably not,” he admitted, to which the Carol’s Second Act star responded: “Not your cup of tea? You were doing some other crazy stuff in high school?”

Tisdale added: “LAME. He wasn’t cool enough.”

The couple then critiqued Sharpay’s wardrobe. “Isn’t my tankini sexy, honey?” she said and he agreed. “On Disney we wear tankinis not bikinis,” she wrote.

Tisdale starred as Sharpay Evans in 2006’s High School Musical, 2007’s High School Musical 2, 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year and 2011’s Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure. Zac Efron (Troy Bolton), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth) and Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) rounded out the cast.

The Merry Happy Whatever star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in January about her marriage. “It’s crazy to balance everything,” she explained at the time. “But, you know, I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date.’”

She continued: “We both know what our priorities are. We both know that we’re always each other’s No. 1. So I think that’s really how you balance your relationship with work.”

Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014, with Hudgens, 31, serving as a bridesmaid in the wedding party. “We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” the “Symptoms” singer gushed to Us in August. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”