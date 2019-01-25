The perfect team! Ashley Tisdale always makes sure she has time for hubby Christopher French.

“It’s crazy to balance everything,” Tisdale, 33 exclusively told Us about working and spending time with French, 37, at the Create & Cultivate 100 Launch event presented by Chevrolet in Los Angeles on January 24. “But, you know, I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘Okay, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date.’”

Even between their hectic schedules, “We both know what our priorities are,” added the actress. “We both know that we’re always each other’s No. 1. So I think that’s really how you balance your relationship with work.”

Nowadays, the High School Musical alum has been extremely busy herself, especially after dropping her first single, “Love Me & Let Me Go,” from her forthcoming third album, Symptoms — the first since 2009’s Guilty Pleasures.

“Im freaking out, but I’m so excited,” she gushed before its January 25 release. “The fact that the first single and the response on that has been so amazing and supportive … I mean, it’s been great.”

“I can’t wait for everybody to see the music video because it’s really about me talking to my anxiety, but also gaining my power back,” she continued. “And I think that’s really good, like, not being a victim to it. So I’m excited for what people think about it.”

Tisdale also hopes to tour after her upcoming album — and get back into acting. “I love being able to do everything,” the former Disney star added. “I do things that I am passionate about and so hopefully I get inspired in that area soon.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

