Tommy Lee couldn’t help sharing a bikini photo of wife Brittany Furlan, even though he knew the upload would get him in trouble.

“She gonna kill me for posting this but look at this 100% natural body 👅,” Lee, 56, wrote on Saturday, June 15, posting a pic of the 32-year-old wearing a purple two-piece at the private Casa Tau estate in Nayarit, Mexico.

Furlan commented on the photo, writing, “Omg my face 🤦🏻‍♀️.”

Other Instagram users, however, were impressed by her physique. “She looks f–king fantastic and should be proud of that bod,” one wrote. “Hot stuff!” wrote another.

The actress posted Instagram photos from the tropical destination, as well, including one of her wearing a floral dress and a wide-brimmed hat. “Ummmm I’m so happy i don’t even feel my sunburn,” she wrote. In a follow-up post, she compared her sunburned nose to The Scarecrow’s orange nose in The Wizard of Oz, writing, “If I only had a brain.”

She also posted a video Lee captured of herself seemingly asleep and falling off a hammock during the vacation. “@tommylee i am so mad at u for this!!!!!!” she wrote in that caption.

Furlan married the Mötley Crüe drummer this February after they were first spotted together in June 2017. “MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO,” she wrote on Instagram after the couple exchanged vows.

“I can’t believe I went from the most depressed, lonely girl, thinking I would die alone with my dogs, to getting married in 4 days,” she tweeted before the big day. “Wow … life is a trip.”

The nuptials were Furlan’s first wedding, but Lee was previously married to Elaine Starchuck from 1984 to 1985, Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993, and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson from 1995 to 1998.

