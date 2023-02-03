She would very much like to be excluded from this narrative. Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, spoke out against those criticizing her in the wake of Pamela Anderson’s new documentary and memoir.

The social media influencer, 36, took to TikTok on Thursday, February 2, to share a message with her nearly 2 million followers regarding “the people that are saying all the mean things.”

“I just wanted to come on here and let you know I’m OK because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I’m good, don’t worry,” Furlan told her fans. “And don’t worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they’re saying … I don’t live in that world.”

Though Furlan didn’t bring up any specifics, she acknowledged that the hate was directed at her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer, 60, to whom she’s been married since February 2019.

“I’m lucky to have a really loving husband who honestly laughs all this stuff off and could care less,” Furlan said of Lee, adding that she doesn’t “sweat the comments from people that don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that.”

While thanking fans for their support, she also challenged haters to write their worst the comments.

“So, don’t worry about anything and thank you to everyone that’s been sticking up for me,” Furlan said. “I leave my comments open, if you feel like you wanna get it out and say something mean to me, or try to tear me down, go ahead, please.”

The former Vine star’s video comes on the heels of the release of Anderson’s Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela.

The Baywatch alum, 55, spoke candidly about her marriage to Lee in the book and the film, which were both released in late January. The former couple were married from 1995 to 1998 and share two sons: Brandon, born in 1996, and Dylan, born in 1997. The former Playboy model and the musician’s relationship was thrust into the spotlight more than two decades after their split due to the 2022 Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, which detailed the leak of their 1995 sex tape — an incident that Anderson claimed in her memoir “ruined lives, starting with [her and Tommy’s] relationship.”

In Love, Pamela, the Barb Wire actress recalled her decision to divorce Lee after he physically abused her in 1998. (The rocker pleaded no contest and served time in jail for the assault.)

“The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Anderson wrote in her memoir. ”I was crushed. I still couldn’t believe that the person I loved the most was capable of what had happened that night. We were both devastated, but I had to protect my babies.”

Decades later, however, Anderson revealed the two still “check in” with each other as coparents. ”Tommy is the father of my kids and I’m forever grateful,” she penned, adding, “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever in love.”

The animal rights activist has been married and divorced five times since ending her romance with Lee.