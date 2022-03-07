Bonding with their boys! Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee welcomed sons Brandon and Dylan before their 1998 split.

The former couple tied the knot in February 1995 following a whirlwind romance, and they became parents when Brandon was born in June of the following year. Their second child arrived in December 1997.

Brandon and Dylan have gone on to follow their parents’ footsteps in the entertainment industry. Not only did the eldest join the Hills: New Beginnings cast for seasons 1 and 2 of the show, but his brother released an EP in May 2020 amid Brandon’s reality TV stint.

Anderson and Lee “love” Dylan’s music, the Midnight Kids member exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that he tries not to go to the Mötley Crüe drummer for career advice.

“I like to kind of pave [my] own path,” the Los Angeles native explained to Us. “I feel me and [my producing partner], Kyle [Girard], do a good job of, like, knowing what and what not to do. I guarantee if we mess up, [my] family [would be] like, ‘You gotta do this.’ But other than that, I feel like we do a pretty good job of navigating our way.”

As for the Baywatch alum, Dylan called his mom a “big fan,” gushing, “She’s always playing [it]. I remember she was, like, at the nail salon and heard Midnight Kids playing in the nail salon and she was like, ‘What the f–k?’ Like, ‘That’s crazy!’ She sent me a video. She loves it.”

News broke in 2018 that Dylan and Brandon’s parents’ tumultuous relationship — and sex tape scandal — would be portrayed in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series with Lily James and Sebastian Stan playing the titular characters, respectively.

While the rocker was “stoked” about the “cool” project, previously telling Entertainment Tonight that “people need[ed] to know” the story, his ex-wife has not given her blessing.

The Canada native “won’t be watching,” a source exclusively told Us in January 2022, noting that she had “no involvement whatsoever” in the making of the show. The model announced her upcoming Netflix documentary two months later, writing via Instagram that the project would correct “a million misperceptions.”

Following their breakup, Anderson went on to marry Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst. She and her former bodyguard, who tied the knot in December 2021, called it quits in January 2022. Lee, for his part, wed Brittany Furlan in February 2019 after two years of dating.

Keep scrolling to see the Greece native and Anderson’s photos with Brandon and Dylan over the years.