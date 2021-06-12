Welcome to the family! Miley Cyrus’ brother Braison Cyrus and his wife Stella McBride’s first child arrived on Tuesday, June 8.

Braison announced the news via Instagram three days later alongside the first glimpse of their little one. “Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy,” he wrote on Friday, June 11. “God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him. I’m so blessed that he and his mom are healthy and couldn’t be more amazed by her strength and bravery.”

He continued: “I am beyond grateful to the staff at the hospital and to our friends and family offering us encouragement and support. God is so good. Hallelujah.”

The couple shared their pregnancy news in December 2020 with a Christmas-themed reveal. “Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child,” the actor, 27, captioned an Instagram photo of himself and the visual merchandiser in front of a decorated tree holding ultrasound photos. “This is our son and he’s due in June. Love this little dude so much already.”

Miley, 28, commented her congratulations at the time, calling herself “Aunt Swinkle.”

In a post of her own, McBride opened up about how her “difficult year” brought her “the greatest gift of [her] life.” She gushed, “I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light and happiness to those around him. You’re going to be the best dad ever.”

The couple, who wed in November 2019 in Tennessee, celebrated the “halfway” point of the O’More College of Design grad’s pregnancy the following month. “That’s wild,” she wrote via Instagram, noting that she would no longer be wearing “non-maternity leggings.”

The then-pregnant star continued documenting her budding belly’s progress, from bathing suit photos to baby shower pictures.

Braison wished McBride a happy Mother’s Day in May, two months after gushing about how “proud” he was of her for carrying their baby boy.

“Watching this little life grow inside of @stellamcyrus is incredible,” he wrote via Instagram in March. “I love you so much and you’re so beautiful. Seeing your face with your pregnant glow makes starting everyday a lot easier.”

The “Glass Between Us” singer proposed to McBride in November 2018 after less than one year of dating. “She said yes,” Braison told his Instagram followers at the time. “My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you. I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you @stylesofstella.”

While celebrating their first wedding anniversary in November 2020, the Tennessee native wrote that he was “looking forward to eternity” with his bride.

Braison gushed, “I swore to you one year ago that I would walk hand in hand with you through this entire life. Yesterday was the anniversary of that vow I made to @stellamcyrus, the love of my life, my best friend and my favorite person in the whole world. The promise I made to you and God above will never be broken. No matter what, I’ll never let go of your hand. I love you so much.”