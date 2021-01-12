Bathing suits bumps! Christina Milian, Lauren Burnham and more pregnant stars have put their budding bellies on display in bikinis this year.

The actress rocked animal-print bikini bottoms and a snakeskin-patterned long sleeve top on January 11 ahead of snorkeling. “This is life,” the New Jersey native captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

The social media upload came one month after the Falling Inn Love star announced that she and her partner, Matt Pokora, are expecting their second child together after welcoming son Isaiah in January 2020. Milian is also the mother of daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

The “Say I” singer was rocking a bathing suit in her December 2020 Instagram reveal. Pokora kissed his girlfriend’s stomach at the beach in the Instagram post captioned, “You and me plus three.”

Milan continued to show skin while documenting her baby bump progress, from sipping tea in a sports bra to posing in a gold bikini on vacation.

The expectant star exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020 that she was considering expanding her family, four months after Isaiah’s birth. “He’s ready to make more,” she said of Pokora at the time. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, my body’s not ready!’ I’m like, ‘Well, maybe, do we hurry up and keep going so that we can knock it out?’ … We’re definitely considering making some more!”

As for Burnham, the Bachelor alum and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have twins on the way. The former reality stars previously became parents in May 2019 when their daughter, Alessi, was born.

While trying to conceive baby No. 2, the Bachelor Nation members suffered a miscarriage. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” the pair captioned a YouTube reveal in May 2020. “We hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

The former ABC personalities exclusively told Us within three months that they were “trying” again, sharing their pregnancy announcement via Instagram in December 2020.

“It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Shades of Rose designer captioned a video at the time. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

As for the season 22 Bachelor, Luyendyk Jr. wrote via Instagram that the year had “completely redeemed itself.”

