Bathing suit bump! Halsey showed her pregnancy progress on Thursday, February 18, opening up about her changing body.

“February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!” the singer, 26, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about womanhood,’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyperaware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

The Grammy nominee went on to write that she’s been cooking “a lot,” sleeping “even more” and reading tons ahead of her and boyfriend Alev Aydin‘s first child’s arrival. “I miss my family,” the New Jersey native concluded. “And you guys too! Bye for now.”

In the social media upload, the “Bad at Love” singer posed in a floral Frankies Bikini. She also snapped a selfie while hanging poolside, showed her Dippin’ Dot snack and ate dinner.

“You’re about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!” new mom Katy Perry commented on the post, while pregnant model Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “The sleep!”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author first showed her baby bump in her January Instagram announcement. “Surprise,” she captioned photos from her maternity shoot at the time.

Earlier this month, Halsey gave another glimpse of her stomach while rocking a crop top in a David Dobrik video.

The songwriter has been vocal in the past about her multiple miscarriages and endometriosis struggles. In February 2020, Halsey told The Guardian that it looked like motherhood was “gonna happen for” her. “That’s a miracle,” she gushed to the outlet.

The American Music Award winner always wanted to “be a mom more than … a pop star,” she told Rolling Stone in 2016. “More than anything in the world.”

Halsey froze her eggs at age 23 and pushed other women to take the same “important” step during an April 2018 Doctors appearance. “I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she explained at the time. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope.”