Love connection! Alev Aydin made headlines after his girlfriend, Halsey, revealed she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 27, after the “Be Kind” singer, 26, announced she is expecting by sharing photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram. “Surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻,” she captioned the snaps, which revealed her bare belly.

The Grammy nominee also tagged Aydin, 37, who reposted the photo shoot on his social media account. Aydin added two red heart emojis alongside one of the pictures, showing Halsey’s nude upper body and pregnant form.

The Lonely Boy actor then commented on his girlfriend’s post, writing, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.”

Three months prior, the couple were spotted together in Los Angeles getting art supplies at Blick. The duo were photographed walking from the store with paint brushes and a big bag of items in their hands while wearing matching disposable face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, however, have been friends for years, with Aydin sharing a throwback photo with the musician in March 2019 after attending a Lakers games with her.

“Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again,” he captioned the snap of him sitting at the basketball game with the “Without Me” singer via Instagram. “Massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game. 🙏🏻.”

Halsey, who suffered a miscarriage in 2015 ahead of a performance, previously dated G-Eazy on and off from 2017 to 2018. She was then linked to singer Yungblud from November 2018 to September 2019.

Us broke the news of her romance with Evan Peters the same month, but the two sparked split speculation in March 2020 after Halsey was seen with Yungblud at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Scroll down to learn more about Halsey’s new man and the father of her child.