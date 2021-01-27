Bun in the oven! Halsey is pregnant with her first child with Alev Aydin, Us Weekly confirms.

“Surprise!” the singer, 26, captioned her Wednesday, January 26, Instagram baby bump debut.

In the social media upload, the Grammy nominee showed her bare stomach in a crochet top and unbuttoned denim jeans.

In April 2018, the New Jersey native opened up about freezing her eggs amid her struggles with endometriosis. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey said during an appearance on The Doctors.

She added at the time: “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

Halsey previously suffered a miscarriage just moments ahead of a 2015 performance, opening up about the experience to Rolling Stone the following year.

“I’m like, ‘I have to cancel this show!” the “Bad at Love” singer said in the July 2016 interview. “And everyone’s kind of like, ‘Well, it’s Vevo LIFT, and it’s three-million impressions, so … no one knew what do to. It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up.”

Halsey “beat [her]self up” over the pregnancy loss at the time, explaining, “I wasn’t drinking. I wasn’t doing drugs. I was f–king overworked — in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the f–k down.”

The songwriter was spotted out and about with Aydin in October 2020. Prior to her relationship with the screenwriter, she was romantically linked to singer Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. Halsey dated G-Eazy on and off from 2017 to 2018.