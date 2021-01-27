Not so bad at love! Halsey has had her fair share of romances through the years, being linked to multiple famous men.

In January 2021, the singer (whose real name is Ashley Frangipane) announced that she’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. However, it wasn’t the first time she considered having children.

During a 2018 interview with Marie Claire, the “Without Me” singer shared that she’d talked about her future as a mother with then-boyfriend G-Eazy and detailed her battle with endometriosis.

“I’m freezing my eggs at 23. My doctor’s like, ‘You’re the youngest patient I’ve ever had. Also, nothing like having a new partner and being like, ‘By the way, I need to know if you want to have kids right now, because if you don’t, I need to go date someone else,'” the two-time Grammy nominee said at the time. “I have a very limited window of time. You know what I mean? Nothing like that to scare away a 27-year-old guy.”

In 2016, she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage the year prior, shortly before heading on stage to perform.

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore,'” Hasley told Rolling Stone. “This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up.”

The “Closer” singer has been open about her dating life in the past and revealed in 2019 that she “stopped dating musicians” for the time being.

“I want everyone to be the best version of themselves so much that I sometimes don’t focus on making me the best version of myself,” she told Apple Music in January 2020. “I do everything in my power to help them succeed. And then, at some point, I’m like where do I fit in this box.”

Scroll through for Halsey’s full dating history.