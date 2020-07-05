G-Eazy Had a ‘Creative Breakthrough’ After ‘Toxic’ Halsey Relationship

In a happy place. G-Eazy is feeling extremely positive nearly two years after his split from Halsey. The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, is in “a much better headspace” than he was during their relationship, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Their relationship was toxic, especially toward the end. Gerald has a much more positive outlook on life now and has been healing through music,” the insider said of the 31-year-old “No Limit” singer. “He has spent much of the pandemic in his home studio, whether he’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting. It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”

G-Eazy and Halsey, 25, first began dating during summer 2017. Although they briefly split in July 2018, they got back together again for a few months before calling it quits for good in October 2018.

However, G-Eazy still seemingly had his ex on his mind while making his last record. Everything’s Strange Here was released on June 26 and the final track, “Had Enough,” seemed to reference her.

On the song, he sings about a “crazy-ass ex” who “would go on TV” and “go on Ellen on me.” Later, he adds that his ex took “no time” to move on: “You dragged my name, I don’t say s–t / But let somebody say ‘G-Eazy,’ you go apes–t.”

Shortly after his split from the “Without Me” singer, Halsey began dating Yungblood. She also has been open up about her messy split from G-Eazy.

“I was doing Good Morning America and I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous breakup,” the Grammy nominee told Cosmopolitan in October 2019. “I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f–k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through.”

She then added: “But hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s–tty dude, I think I’m doing all right.”

The “Bad at Love” songstress began dating Evan Peters in September 2019, but the pair faced split rumors in March 2020 after she was spotted with Yungblud again. Meanwhile, G-Eazy has moved on with Ashley Benson.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman