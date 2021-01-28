Everything Pregnant Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years

A long time coming! Halsey has been very vocal about her future family plans prior to her January 2021 pregnancy announcement.

The singer debuted her baby bump in an Instagram slideshow captioned, “Surprise.” The New Jersey native wore a crochet top and unbuttoned jeans in the maternity shoot pics, tagging her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on her bare stomach.

“Heart so full,” the screenwriter commented on the social media upload at the time. “I love you, sweetness.”

The pregnant star replied, “I love you!! And I love this mini human already!”

She and the producer have been friends for years, and Aydin shared a throwback photo in March 2019 of them at a Los Angeles Lakers game. “Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game.”

The Grammy winner was dating singer Yungblud at the time. While it is not known when Halsey began seeing Aydin, the pair were spotted wearing matching disposable face masks and picking up Blick art supplies in October 2020.

Halsey previously dated rapper G-Eazy on and off from 2017 to 2018 and was in a brief relationship with American Horror Story star Evan Peters the following year.

The songwriter has released many singles about her exes, but 2020’s “More” was a tribute to the child she wished to have. “They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more,” Halsey sang. “Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know iy right away / How hard I try to see your face?”

The American Music Award winner concluded, “And when you decide it’s your time to arrive / I’ve loved you for all of my life / And nothing could stop me from giving a try.”

Halsey referenced her previous miscarriages and endometriosis struggles in the song, which she told The Guardian in February 2020 made her feel “the most inadequate.”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author explained, “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do.”

Keep scrolling to see the “Bad at Love” singer’s other quotes over the years about starting a family.