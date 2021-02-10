Perfect timing. Pregnant Halsey started thinking more about motherhood as she got closer to her 30th birthday.

“Approaching that 30 benchmark, it’s like, ‘OK, what do I want to accomplish in my career? And [don’t I] want to start a family?’” the singer, 26, told Byrdie for the magazine’s winter digital issue on Tuesday, February 9. “People are going to be like, ‘She cares so much about her career, she’s going to die alone.’ Or if you decide to get married or start a family, people are like, ‘She really could have been something if she would have just focused on her career.’ Everyone has a specific opinion about what you do by the time you hit a certain age.”

The Grammy nominee went on to say, “Now there’s the added pressure of having years taken from you, right? Like, ‘Oh, man. I’m not winning.’ So if you’re not gonna win, you might as well just do whatever the f–k you want.”

The New Jersey native announced last month that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Alev Aydin‘s first child.

“Surprise,” the About-Face creator captioned her January baby bump debut via Instagram.

Aydin, 37, commented on the social media upload: “Heart so full. I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied that she loved the screenwriter as well as their “mini human.”

The “Bad at Love” singer has spoken candidly about her endometriosis struggles and multiple miscarriages in the past, opening up on The Doctors in April 2018 about freezing her eggs at age 23.

“Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” Halsey explained at the time. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

In February 2020, the mom-to-be told The Guardian that having children was “looking like something that [was] gonna happen” for her. She gushed, “That’s a miracle.”