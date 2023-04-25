It’s over. Halsey has split from partner Alev Aydin and is seeking full physical custody of their son, Ender, Us Weekly confirms.

The “Without Me” singer, 28, — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — filed a petition at the beginning of April asking for full physical custody of their 21-month-old son, who they share with Aydin, 40, according to court documents obtained by Us. The docs also state that Halsey is seeking joint legal custody and joint expenses with visitation rights for their ex-boyfriend. (The Blast was first to report the pair’s split.)

The “Bad at Love” performer announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021 while also unveiling their romance with the film producer. The pair welcomed their son six months later.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the New Jersey native wrote via Instagram in July 2021.

While the news of the “Eastside” singer’s new romance took fans by surprise, this wasn’t the first time they were linked to the Felly director. Aydin and Hasley started off as friends before their connection blossomed into something more. They were spotted for the first time together in March 2019 as they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game.

“Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again — massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience, Aydin captioned a snap from the event. “Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game.”

A source exclusively told Us in February 2021 that Halsey and Aydin had previously discussed marriage as a possibility but the duo was focused on prioritizing the birth of their little one.

“Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever. At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that [Halsey] has a loving relationship with the father of [their] baby, and right now, [Halsey] for sure loves and adores Alev,” the insider said at the time. “They are very much in love.”

Six months before their pregnancy reveal, the Grammy nominee and Aydin got matching tattoos, with the word “seeds” — written in each other’s handwriting — inked on their feet. Before giving birth, Halsey opened up about their decision to keep their relationship low-key.

“Nobody knew I was dating someone. … As if people were entitled to an update, like, ‘I’ve met someone, we’re going on dates, it’s getting serious, they’ve moved in, we’re planning a child, we are having a baby, we had a baby, this is the gender,'” they recalled to Allure in July 2021.

Prior to giving birth, Halsey has been candid about their struggles to conceive. Five years before they became a mother for the first time, the songwriter suffered a miscarriage before taking the stage. “It’s the angriest performance I’ve ever done in my life,” they recalled to Rolling Stone in 2016. “This was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’”