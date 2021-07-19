Rainbow baby! Halsey gave birth on July 14 to their and boyfriend Alev Aydin’s first child.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” the singer, 26, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 19. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”

Halsey revealed their pregnancy news in January. “Surprise,” the Grammy nominee captioned an Instagram slideshow of maternity shoot pics.

“Heart so full. Love you, sweetness,” Aydin, 37, commented on the social media upload. Halsey replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

They went on to tweet at the time: “It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff. And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the New Jersey native was “over the moon” about their upcoming arrival.

“They’re giving themselves so much tender loving care and focusing on what’s to come,” the insider told Us in February. “They are doing a lot of meditating, eating healthy, doing yoga and overall focusing on resting and giving their body as much TLC as possible through this beautiful transition.”

The source added that the I Would Leave Me If I Could author’s pregnancy had a “positive impact” on their creativity, explaining, “They see this as a time to write new narratives and get super creative with their music. This is the next chapter of their life and they sees it as somewhat of a new beginning.”

That same month, the songwriter showed their bump progress in a bikini selfie. “I’ve been thinking lots about my body,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram. “It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about womanhood,’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyperaware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

Halsey has previously been open with their followers about their fertility struggles in the past, including endometriosis and multiple miscarriages. “[Motherhood] is looking like something that’s gonna happen for me,” they told The Guardian in February 2020. “That’s a miracle.”

Prior to their relationship with the screenwriter, Halsey dated actor Evan Peters and rappers Yungblud and G-Eazy.