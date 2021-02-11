Happy for Halsey! The singer announced her pregnancy news in January and has been showing her baby bump ever since.

The Grammy nominee debuted her budding belly in a topless maternity shoot. “Surprise,” the New Jersey native captioned the social media upload, tagging her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on her bare stomach.

“Heart so full,” the screenwriter commented on the Instagram reveal. “Love you, sweetness.”

The mom-to-be replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Later that same day, the “Bad at Love” singer tweeted that “it was wonderful” to share good news after opening up about her fertility issues. She added, “And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author previously suffered a miscarriage in 2015 during a concert. “It’s the angriest performance I’ve ever done in my life,” she told Rolling Stone the following year. “That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.’ This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up.”

The songwriter went on to tell the outlet that she wanted to “be a mom more than” she wanted to be a pop star.

Motherhood was beginning to look like a possibility, Halsey told The Guardian in February 2020. “It’s looking like something that’s gonna happen for me,” she said at the time. “That’s a miracle.”

The pregnant star, who suffers from endometriosis, sang about her hopes for children in her song “More,” released in January 2020. “They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more,” Halsey sings. “Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know it right away / How hard I try to see your face? / And when you decide it’s your time to arrive / I’ve loved you for all of my life / And nothing could stop me from giving a try.”

Keep scrolling to see Halsey’s baby bump photos throughout her pregnancy.