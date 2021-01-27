Future father! Alev Aydin left a touching comment on his girlfriend Halsey’s Wednesday, January 27, pregnancy reveal.

“Heart so full,” the screenwriter wrote via Instagram. “Love you, sweetness.”

The “Bad at Love” singer, 26, replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

The Grammy nominee debuted her bare baby bump in the Instagram announcement, captioned, “Surprise.” The mom-to-be rocked a crochet top and unbuttoned jeans in the maternity shoot pics.

Halsey was first spotted with Aydin in October 2020. Prior to their relationship, the New Jersey native was linked to singer Yungblud and American Horror Story star Evan Peters. She previously dated rapper G-Eazy on and off from 2017 to 2018.

The songwriter has struggled with endometriosis over the years, which led her to freeze her eggs in 2018 at age 23.

“Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she said during an appearance on The Doctors.

Halsey added at the time: “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

The American Music Award winner went on to reference her 2015 miscarriage, which occurred mid-concert, saying, “The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease.”

The following year, the “Without Me” singer told Rolling Stone how much she wanted a baby. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star,” she told the magazine in 2016. “More than I want to be anything in the world.”

In June 2019, Halsey posted a sweet shot with a friend’s baby, writing, “Dying for my own little squish.”