Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Relationship Timeline

Halsey surprised fans with their pregnancy announcement in January 2021, but it wasn’t just the baby that caught people off guard. The singer also unveiled their low-key romance with boyfriend Alev Aydin.

The “Bad at Love” singer shared the baby news via Instagram, posting a series of pics sporting a knit bikini top with their baby bump exposed. Halsey tagged their beau in the sweet snap and wrote, “Surprise!”

Aydin, for his part, commented, “Heart is so full. Love you, sweetness.” The pop star responded with, “I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Five years before the pregnancy announcement, Halsey suffered a miscarriage ahead of a performance. The singer detailed the experience in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone: “It’s the angriest performance I’ve ever done in my life. This was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore.'”

Some fans thought the relationship between Halsey and Aydin was new, but it appears the Grammy nominee and the producer have history. In March 2021, the musician revealed to fans that their “pregnancy was 100 percent planned.” Months before their baby news, the couple also got matching tattoos at a California tattoo shop. Artist Amanda Owley shared photos of the pair’s ink in June 2020.

The New Jersey native and their beau got the word “Seeds” tattooed on their feet. Halsey’s is near the heel while Aydin’s is across the top of his foot. The tattoo artist gushed about meeting the duo, revealing that they were “the sweetest” throughout the experience.

As if matching tattoos weren’t enough of a show of serious commitment, a source told Us Weekly in February that the couple had “spoken about marriage.”

“[Halsey] wasn’t necessarily hoping to get married before getting pregnant,” the insider said, noting that they are “focusing on [Halsey’s] pregnancy” before anything else.

The source added, “Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever. At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that [Halsey] has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, [Halsey] for sure loves and adores Alev. They are very much in love.”

Keep scrolling for more on Halsey and Aydin’s relationship and a full timeline of their romance.