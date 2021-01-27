Going through changes! Halsey opened up about the struggle of snacking too much during the coronavirus pandemic shortly before surprising fans with her pregnancy news on Wednesday, January 27.

“I can’t stop eating! I don’t know what’s gotten into me,” the 26-year-old Grammy nominee joked during a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, January 26. “It’s kind of being home in the quarantine. I usually eat really healthy when I’m on tour. … I was on tour for six years and all I was eating was grilled chicken breasts and rice and spinach, and sometimes green room gummy bears. Since I’ve been home, I’ve had time to experiment with different snacks and I take it pretty seriously.”

The “Graveyard” singer has some strong opinions when it comes to snack foods — especially Oreos. Her favorite way to eat the cookies is inspired by one of Lindsay Lohan‘s most iconic movies.

“I don’t get people who eat Oreos dry. They have to be double stuffed, that’s a rule for me,” Halsey said. “Sometimes I like to smear peanut butter on them, which is a trick I learned from watching The Parent Trap as a young child.”

Host Kelly Clarkson agreed and teased, “I would really love your metabolism.”

Halsey revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. “Surprise!” she captioned a series of pics showing off her bare baby bump.

Aydin gushed over his girlfriend’s growing belly, commenting, “Heart so full. Love you, sweetness.” The “Without Me” singer replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

The pregnant “Colors” songstress has been experimenting in the kitchen during her extended time at home and has dabbled in different spins on the classic Rice Krispies treat. “I make them with other cereals, so like Fruity Pebbles treats or Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats,” she said. “They’re so easy to make and they’re so good.”

News of the New Jersey native’s pregnancy comes five years after she suffered a miscarriage before playing a show, which she detailed during a candid Rolling Stone interview in 2016.

“It’s the angriest performance that I’ve ever done in my life. That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, ‘I don’t feel like a f–king human being anymore,'” Halsey said at the time, adding that she “beat [her]self up” over the unexpected loss. “This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I’m doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just start throwing up. … My body just broke the f–k down.”