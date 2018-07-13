Halsey may be ready to become a mom. Prior to her split from rapper G-Eazy, the “Him & I” singer opened up to Marie Claire about what her life might look like once her current Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour concludes at the end of September — and her plans included a potential baby.

“Once my tour is over, I feel like anything could happen. I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant,” the magazine’s cover star, 23, said. “I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen.”

Halsey later tweeted some clarification that she will not be getting pregnant anytime soon despite her previous statements to Marie Claire. “I could also visit the moon or relocate to a remote island,” she wrote, adding, “It was a hyperbole packed in a sentence full of other “I could”s that imply the possibilities are endless. Don’t worry 🙂 the only baby I’m making is my next album!!!!!”

She also gushed to the publication about her former flame, saying, “He’s out of his f–king mind. I love everything about him.”

The pop star expressed appreciation in particular for G-Eazy’s ability to adapt to her ever-changing “roles,” saying, “I’ve had partners who don’t want to play along. It feels stupid. I love curating an experience, changing it up. And he’s so that way with me. I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.”

The women’s rights activist and the “No Limit” singer, 29, broke up in early July after nearly one year of dating. She broke down onstage just days later, wiping away tears as she performed her hit “Sorry” for fans at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan.

Split or no split, Halsey is taking measures to ensure she can have children when the time is right. As she revealed during an appearance on The Doctors in April, she made the decision to freeze her eggs following a long-running struggle with endometriosis and a public miscarriage that she suffered onstage.

“I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs. And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’ . . . I need to be aggressive to protect my fertility, about protecting myself,” she said at the time.

After all, becoming a mom is one of the few items the songstress says she has left on her lofty goal list. “I’ve played Madison Square Garden. I have a No. 1 album. I don’t have very many bucket-list things left besides carrying a child,” she told the publication. “It’s a personal goal and a weird one.”

