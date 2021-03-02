Putting a stop to speculation. Pregnant Halsey opened up about her journey to conceiving baby No. 1.

“Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?” the singer, 26, wrote on her Monday, March 1, Instagram Story. “My pregnancy was 100 percent planned, and I tried very hard for my bb. But I would be happy even if it were another way.”

The Grammy nominee announced in January that she and her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, have a baby on the way. “Surprise,” the New Jersey native captioned her baby bump debut via Instagram.

“It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff,” the I Would Leave Me If I Could author went on to tweet, referencing her previous miscarriages and endometriosis struggles. “And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”

The “Hold Me Down” singer first addressed her fertility struggles in a 2016 Rolling Stone interview, describing a pregnancy loss that happened mid-concert. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star,” Halsey told the magazine at the time. “More than I want to be anything in the world.”

Two years later, Halsey revealed that she was freezing her eggs at age 23. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” she explained during an April 2018 appearance on The Doctors. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

The American Music Award winner went on to release a song for the child she wished to have, titled “More.” She sang in the 2020 ballad: “When you decide it’s your time to arrive / I’ve loved you for all of my life / And nothing could stop me from giving a try. … They told me it’s useless, there’s no hope in store / But somehow I just want you more. Feeling so incomplete / Wonder will we ever meet? / And would you know it right away / How hard I try to see your face?”

She told The Guardian in February 2020 that motherhood looked like it was “gonna happen for” her. “That’s a miracle,” Halsey gushed at the time.